M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,217 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of ANSYS worth $36,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $215,031,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,164,000 after acquiring an additional 387,554 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 468,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,916 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,110.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,620,000 after purchasing an additional 165,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.24. 5,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,050. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $186.81 and a one year high of $310.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.18.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

