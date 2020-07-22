M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,378 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Edison International worth $43,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $2,172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Edison International by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

