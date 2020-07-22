M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.87. The stock had a trading volume of 60,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total transaction of $17,808,194.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,405 shares of company stock valued at $114,888,327 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

