M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $31,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

NXPI traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.11. 68,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 147.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

