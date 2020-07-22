M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,509 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $66,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.86. 16,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,800. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

