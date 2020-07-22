M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 105,127 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,127 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $43,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 309.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 799.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 231,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 205,751 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 220,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,022. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

