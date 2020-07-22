M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,074,354 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $487,569,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $262,381,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

BAC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,211,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

