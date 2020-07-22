M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 137,667 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,860,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 137,667 shares during the quarter. Euronav accounts for 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.94% of Euronav worth $85,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in Euronav by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,960 shares in the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,930,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $13,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:EURN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 43,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 589.09%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

