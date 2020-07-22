M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,188 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $26,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.72. 10,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

