M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 251,515 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 251,515 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $109,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.97. 114,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.