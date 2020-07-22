M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 275,416 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275,416 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.72% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $65,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. CWM LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,092. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.04. 4,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.69 and a beta of 1.94. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.02.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

