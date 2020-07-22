M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 35,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Trinseo comprises approximately 1.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 20.41% of Trinseo worth $171,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trinseo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 184,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 460.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TSE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,255. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.76 million, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

