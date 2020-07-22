M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 442,982 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442,982 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co comprises about 1.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $156,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 324,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.20. 25,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,358. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.