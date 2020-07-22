M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 51,826 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,826 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $32,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.83. 60,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

