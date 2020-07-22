M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 565,316 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 565,316 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $179,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.81. 179,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,923. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $145.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

