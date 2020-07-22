M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 726,365 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,142,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 726,365 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.49% of Kosmos Energy worth $28,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after buying an additional 5,134,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,791 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,038,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,180.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,671,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,413,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 79,867 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Investec lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,874,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $703.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

