M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,550 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Manhattan Associates worth $45,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 783.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after buying an additional 1,081,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,109,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 126.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 707,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,914,000 after buying an additional 169,940 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MANH stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.56. 17,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

