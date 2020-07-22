M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 87,721 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,721 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Enbridge worth $49,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,038,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 50,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $1,948,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 257,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 101,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

ENB traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. 101,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.