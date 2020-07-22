Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) Director Sells C$122,800.00 in Stock

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) Director Stephen Paul Quin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$122,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,244,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,528,372.48.

Shares of Midas Gold stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.21. 720,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,248. Midas Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.42 million and a PE ratio of -26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

Get Midas Gold alerts:

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Midas Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.