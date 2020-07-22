Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Up 6.2%

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $223.02 and last traded at $222.00, 812,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,195,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.69.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,872.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock worth $27,098,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

