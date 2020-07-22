Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Altria Group by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 114,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

MO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

