Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 158,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9,665.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,814 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 93,445 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 195,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,705. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average is $117.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

