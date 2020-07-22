Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,119,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,590,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,110,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,833,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,261,000 after buying an additional 153,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,360. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $294.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.80 and its 200-day moving average is $249.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

