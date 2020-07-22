MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 18,470 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. 194,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

