MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,930 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.9% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 77.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.1% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $66,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average of $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.