MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 9,110 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 3.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,712.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. DA Davidson upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

ROST stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 83,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

