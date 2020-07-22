Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Position Decreased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 0.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MWA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.87. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.