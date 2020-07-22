Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Trading Up 2.6% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $137.29 and last traded at $138.24, approximately 12,041 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 356,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.72.

The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 660.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 567,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,876,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 31.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $10,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

