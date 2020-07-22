National Bank Financial Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$16.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.38.
Shares of TSE WDO traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.88. The company had a trading volume of 359,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,058. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.14.
In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,645.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
