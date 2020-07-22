National Bank Financial Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$16.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.38.

Shares of TSE WDO traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.88. The company had a trading volume of 359,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,058. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.14.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,645.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

