National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Trading 0.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.12, 4,067 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 120,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in National Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in National Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 89,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $852.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

National Bank Company Profile (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

