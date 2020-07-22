Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Up 2.8% After Strong Earnings

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares shot up 2.8% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.80, 161,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,231,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Navient by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.87.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.