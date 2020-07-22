NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) Plans Dividend of $0.29

NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) declared a dividend on Monday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NBPE opened at GBX 938 ($11.54) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 921.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 977.88. NB Private Equity Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 518 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,528 ($18.80). The firm has a market cap of $428.11 million and a P/E ratio of 572.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

