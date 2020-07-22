NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) Plans Dividend of $0.29

NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) declared a dividend on Monday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NBPE opened at GBX 938 ($11.54) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 921.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 977.88. NB Private Equity Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 518 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,528 ($18.80). The firm has a market cap of $428.11 million and a P/E ratio of 572.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
