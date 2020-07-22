Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,478 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 541,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

