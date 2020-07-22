NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
NEWTEK Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. NEWTEK Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,049. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $371.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
