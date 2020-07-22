NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

NEWTEK Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. NEWTEK Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,049. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $371.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

