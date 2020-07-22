NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

NEWTEK Business Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. NEWTEK Business Services has a payout ratio of 76.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $371.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.36.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Dividend History for NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit