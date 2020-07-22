NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

NEWTEK Business Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. NEWTEK Business Services has a payout ratio of 76.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $371.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.36.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.