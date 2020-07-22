Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34, Yahoo Finance reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.00%.

Shares of NCBS opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $562.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Hovde Group lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $97,848.90. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

