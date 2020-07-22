Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average is $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.