NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $104,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $415.81. 236,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405,805. The stock has a market cap of $255.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

