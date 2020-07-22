Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 6.6%

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.25, approximately 293,138 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 320,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Get Onespan alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Boroditsky bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,154,658 shares in the company, valued at $99,742,632.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,878 shares of company stock worth $13,788,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 238,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 71,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.