Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 6.6%

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.25, approximately 293,138 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 320,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.
In other news, Director Marc Boroditsky bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,154,658 shares in the company, valued at $99,742,632.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,878 shares of company stock worth $13,788,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 238,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 71,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN)
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
