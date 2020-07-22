Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Up 59.6% Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $841,310.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.01880779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00190196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120300 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

