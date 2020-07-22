Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Oracle worth $139,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Oracle stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,181,139. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

