OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 1.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $3.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. OrganiGram traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36, approximately 98,049 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,030,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 45.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,221,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 382,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OrganiGram by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 659.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 125,214 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $238.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

