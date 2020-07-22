OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 1.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $3.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. OrganiGram traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36, approximately 98,049 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,030,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 45.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,221,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 382,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OrganiGram by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 659.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 125,214 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $238.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit