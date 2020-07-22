PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 5.8%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.22, 1,384,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,291,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Guggenheim upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.47.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

