Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $177.14. 181,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.66, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.