Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

PPL stock opened at C$33.89 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$53.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.280707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.83.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Dividend History for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit