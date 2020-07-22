Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

PPL stock opened at C$33.89 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$53.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.280707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.83.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

