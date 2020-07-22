Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.
PPL stock opened at C$33.89 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$53.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.280707 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
