Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 141,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

