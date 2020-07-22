Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits Market Capitalization of $587,970.28

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $587,970.28 and approximately $3,917.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00768723 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011866 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00163754 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003680 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000796 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 444,885,041 coins and its circulating supply is 419,624,605 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

