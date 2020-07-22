Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

TSE:PZA traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,830. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of C$5.26 and a 1-year high of C$10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.72.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

