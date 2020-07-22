Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 14th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.45. 5,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.72. The stock has a market cap of $208.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$125.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

