Porvair plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) announced a dividend on Monday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PRV opened at GBX 536 ($6.60) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 596.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 635.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. Porvair has a 52 week low of GBX 5.14 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 796.47 ($9.80). The company has a market capitalization of $246.76 million and a PE ratio of 22.06.

Get Porvair alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.